Acclaimed chef of new Tower Grove South restaurant charged with domestic assault

Anh Huy Nguyen is facing domestic assault charges after police say he assaulted and threatened to kill his wife.

ST. LOUIS — The acclaimed chef of a new Tower Grove South restaurant is facing several charges after police say he assaulted and threatened to kill a woman earlier this week.

Anh Huy "Tony" Nguyen, co-owner of modern Asian restaurant Snō, was arrested and charged with one count each of second-, third- and fourth-degree domestic assault, as well as unlawful use of a weapon.

The highly-anticipated restaurant opened in August at 3611 Juanita St., a 4,000-square-foot-space that was previously occupied by VP Square until it closed in late 2021, according to 5 On Your Side's partners at the St. Louis Business Journal.

According to a probable cause statement filed by a St. Louis police officer, the victim reported that they had gotten into an argument on Monday and Nguyen put a pillow over her face, telling her "I should kill you." She couldn't breathe and briefly lost consciousness.

She told the officer that Nguyen removed the pillow and struck her around her chest, shoulders and face with his fist, then took a kitchen knife and held it to her face, again saying he was going to kill her.

When she wouldn't stop screaming, he shoved a towel in her mouth and told her to stop, the victim said.

The officer observed injuries on the victim that included extensive bruising.

Prior to opening the restaurant, Nguyen worked at several prestigious restaurants across the country, including serving as executive chef at modern Asian restaurant Crustacean in Beverly Hills, California.