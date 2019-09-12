ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two separate scenes captivated neighbors for hours. Just after midnight Sunday Chesterfield police went to an apartment complex on Crossover Lane and found 59-year-old Bobette Everhart-Boal shot dead in a parking lot.

"Police were here for a while and then they came back around six o'clock this morning," said Alexis Bell.

Bell lives at the apartment complex.

"It's just so sad especially being around the holidays," said Bell.

About 45 minutes later, flames engulfed a house in Wildwood.

Firefighters with the Metro West Fire Department put out the fire and found the woman's husband, 59-year-old Michael Boal, dead inside.

Police believe Michael shot Bobette at the apartment complex and then drove her car to the Wildwood home they once shared.

RELATED: Police identify man killed in deadly Wildwood house fire, woman killed in related Chesterfield homicide

"There were some domestic issues going on. The people who lived at that home in Wildwood were separated at the time," said Lieutenant Chris Connelly from the Chesterfield Police Department.

Police say Bobette had moved to the apartment complex.

A neighbor tells 5 on Your Side the couple lived in the home for more than 20 years.

"It's horrible," said neighbor, Debbie Montgomery.

Montgomery often saw Bobette around their Wildwood neighborhood.

"She was a beautiful woman. Fun. Loved life," said Montgomery.

Neighbors say the couple was in the middle of a divorce.

State records show they were due in court this Thursday.

"We investigate probably on a daily basis different domestic issues and sometimes it just gets totally out of hand and results in something like this. It is a sad situation," said Lieutenant Chris Connelly.

Chesterfield and St.Louis County Police Departments are piecing together both investigations. As of Sunday night, detectives were still talking to witnesses and awaiting autopsy results on the couple.

