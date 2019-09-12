ST. LOUIS — After 25 years of waiting, Ted Simmons has finally received a recognition many have thought was long overdue. "Simba" is headed to Cooperstown.

Simmons was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame

Sunday night through the "Modern Era" committee comprised of hall of famers George Brett, Dennis Eckersley, Rod Carew, Eddie Murray and Robin Yount, along with executives Sandy Alderson, Dave Dombrowski, David Glass, Walt Jocketty, Doug Melvin and Terry Ryan and media members and historians Bill Center, Steve Hirdt, Jack O'Connell and Tracy Ringolsby.

Simmons received 13 votes from the 16 member committee to get 81.3% of the vote. He needed 12 to get elected.

Simmons has appeared on numerous hall of fame committee ballots over the years, and missed by just one vote in 2018.

Simmons has the second most hits, doubles and RBI of any catcher in the history of baseball, and the 11th highest WAR of any player at that position.

Former union leader Marvin Miller was also elected to the Hall of Fame this year by the Modern Era committee.

Simmons played for the Cardinals from 1968 to 1980, and is a member of the Cardinals' Hall of Fame.

RELATED: Why Ted Simmons should finally get the call to Cooperstown

RELATED: Opinion | Should the Cardinals give Madison Bumgarner a $100 million contract?

RELATED: An early look at what the Cardinals' musical chairs of an outfield could look like in 2020

RELATED: Cardinals' Tommy Edman gets married after postseason baseball postponed original plans

RELATED: Cardinals' ace Jack Flaherty up for 2019 All-MLB team

RELATED: Opinion | Should the Cardinals give Tyler O'Neill a true shot at starting?

RELATED: Six things to know about Stan Musial on his 99th birthday