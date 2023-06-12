5-year-old shot in St. Louis Monday afternoon

The girl was brought to a nearby firehouse on Partridge Avenue with a gunshot wound to the right side.

ST. LOUIS — A 5-year-old girl was shot Monday afternoon in St. Louis' North Pointe neighborhood.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. on the 8700 block of Oxford Lane, near McLaran Avenue.

The child was taken to a nearby firehouse on the 5400 block of Partridge Avenue, where police responded, St. Louis Police Sgt. Charles Wall said. She had a gunshot wound to her right side and was conscious and breathing when paramedics took her to the hospital.

Police did not immediately have an update on the child's condition. No further information on the circumstances of the shooting was provided.

This is the 28th victim age 17 or younger to be shot in the city this year, according to 5 On Your Side data. Eight of those children have died.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.