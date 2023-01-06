Child shot in the head Thursday in St. Louis

Police believe the boy shot himself in the head in the city's Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — A young boy was rushed to the hospital Thursday morning after police say he shot himself in the head in St. Louis' Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department received a call shortly before 11:40 for a shooting on the 3100 block of Branter Place. Police found the boy, believed to be about 10 years old, unconscious and not breathing.

Officers put the boy in a police vehicle and rushed him to an area hospital. An update on his condition has not been provided.

Child abuse investigators have been called to the scene. No further details on the circumstances of the shooting have been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is the 27th child shot in the city this year. Seven of those children have died.