City of East St. Louis puts curfew in place after 7 injured in shooting

The curfew, which is from midnight to 6 a.m., is effective immediately until further notice

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — People living in East St. Louis are under a nightly curfew starting Friday.

East St. Louis officials made the announcement during a press conference Friday afternoon at city hall. This comes after a shooting that sent seven people, including a child to the hospital.

A citywide curfew was put in place as a temporary measure to prevent violence. The curfew, which is from midnight to 6 a.m., is effective immediately until further notice. The curfew would mean fewer incidents on the streets and give police officers a rest after the violence, city officials said.

The victims were shot near the intersection of MLK and 6th Street on Thursday. Everyone was taken to the hospital, but the condition of the victims is unknown at this time.

After the shooting, a MetroLink train collided with a car near the area of the shooting. Police say the driver of that car was involved in the shooting.

Early Friday morning, around 2:30 a.m., three suspects were taken into custody.

Mayor Robert Eastern is ready to put an end to the violence. "I'm praying and I'm pleading to our young people to stop the gun violence," Eastern stated. "Making these unnecessary decisions is injuring people and impacting lives and communities."

Other measures like renovations to the police department, an increase in lighting around the city, and hiring more officers were also mentioned in an effort to cut down on violence.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html