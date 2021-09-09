Multiple injured in East St. Louis shooting

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Police are on the scene after a report that 12 people were shot in East St. Louis Thursday evening.
Herb Simmons with St. Clair County Emergency Management says it happened on the 500 block of Martin Luther King Drive. So far, six people have been transported to St. Louis University Hospital.
Bi-State said a train in the area of the shooting crashed into a car. It is unclear if the crash is related to the shooting.
There's no word on circumstances at this time as this is a developing story.
Resources for crime victims:
If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.
Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.
To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/
Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”
To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu
The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.
To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html
Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities. To learn more, visit https://cvg.org/