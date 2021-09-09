Multiple injured in East St. Louis shooting

Six people have been rushed to the hospital. It's unclear how many people have been shot at this time

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Police are on the scene after a report that 12 people were shot in East St. Louis Thursday evening.

Herb Simmons with St. Clair County Emergency Management says it happened on the 500 block of Martin Luther King Drive. So far, six people have been transported to St. Louis University Hospital.

Bi-State said a train in the area of the shooting crashed into a car. It is unclear if the crash is related to the shooting.

#breaking in East St. Louis reports several people shot, metro train stopped and a crashed car. pic.twitter.com/uAtu1wzcf6 — Casey Nolen (@CaseyNolen) September 9, 2021

There's no word on circumstances at this time as this is a developing story.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html