Man found shot to death in Clayton-Tamm neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in St. Louis’ Clayton-Tamm neighborhood Thursday night.

Officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 1400 block of Hampton Avenue around 8:10 p.m.

A man in his 20s was found shot in a car in the McDonald’s parking lot. Police said he had a gunshot wound to his chest and was not conscious or breathing when they arrived. The man was pronounced dead a short time later.

According to statistics on the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s website, this is the first homicide of the year for the Clayton-Tamm neighborhood. In 2019, there were no reported homicides in the neighborhood.

