MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — After a Kansas couple was arrested and charged with sex crimes in the Lake of the Ozarks area, Missouri State Highway Patrol is looking for other potential victims.

In January, 41-year-old Carl Mort and 39-year-old Cassandra Wedeking were charged with first-degree rape, four counts of sodomy and drug charges.

MSHP said these charges were the result of an ongoing investigation involving the entire Lake of the Ozarks region including Camden, Miller and Morgan counties.

Officials said Mort and Wedeking befriended victims, provided them with alcohol and drugs, took them on a boat and sexually assaulted them.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information about any sexual assaults that may have happened over the past five years in the Lake of the Ozarks area to come forward.

If you or anyone you know is a victim, contact MSHP Troop F at 573-526-6329, ext. 3632.

