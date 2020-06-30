Day care employee accused of molesting 2 girls, charged with 6 sex crimes

Police said he was working at the south St. Louis day care at the time of the alleged crimes

ST. LOUIS — A man is facing six sex crime charges after police said he molested two girls under the age of 10 at a south St. Louis day care where he worked.

Tony Brown Sr., 63, was charged with statutory sodomy and five counts of child molestation after police said he molested both the girls on the same day.

According to the probable cause statement, Brown was working at a day care at 7814 South Broadway when he molested the girls. The probable cause statement said he inappropriately touched one of the girls over and under her clothing and forced her to touch him inappropriately over his clothing.

That same day, he touched the other girl inappropriately over her clothing. The victim told investigators he did the same thing the next week.

In interviews at the St. Louis Children's Advocacy Center, both victims said Brown told them something bad would happen if they told anyone what he did to them.

According to online child care records, the facility located at 7814 South Broadway is House Of Montessori Education. The facility is a regulated child care provider that can care for up to 99 children between the ages of six weeks and 12 years old, according to Missouri child care records.

Brown is being held without bond, according to online court records. An appeal to be allowed bond was denied Monday, the online records show.

There are resources available for parents to check the status of their child's day care in Missouri and Illinois.

Illinois

People can find out whether their day care providers are licensed for the kind of services offered and the number of children they can support here.

They can search here to see if the day care has been investigated or disciplined.

Missouri

The Show Me Child Care search on the DHSS website allows users to see whether a daycare is licensed and the results of state inspections, click here.