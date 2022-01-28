Daycare owner speaks out after employee found stabbed to death outside north St. Louis facility

The owner of the facility says the woman was a "fantastic" worker but did not know much about her personal life.

ST. LOUIS — Police identified the daycare worker who was stabbed and killed outside her job in north St. Louis on Friday.

Upon arriving at the daycare center around 7:20 p.m. Thursday night, police found 36-year-old Tyana Moore dead on the front porch with multiple puncture wounds.

Kolors Learning Center on Whitter Street was closed for the day after the tragedy.

Nina Algee has owned and operated the facility for 29 years.

“Never ever had an incident. Never had a fight at my learning center. Never had an argument at my learning center. It's horrible. It's a horrible thing that happened" Algee said.

Algee told 5 On Your Side Moore had worked at the center for nine months.

Moore was scheduled to work from 6 p.m. to midnight. Algee checked in with her around seven, 20 minutes before she took her last breath.

"She said everything is going well. She said you know I got this Ms. Nina. I said you know you got it. I had to make sure everything is ok. I said is the kids ok. She said yeah," Algee said.

Algee mentioned she did not know much about Taylor's personal life but could vouch that she was an exceptional employee.

"Fantastic worker. Fantastic person. She's never been late. She's never called off. I mean was there faithfully. Great with the kids," Algee continued.

She knows that bringing Moore back is impossible, but vowed to continue doing something they both shared which is nurturing children and keeping their parents at ease.

Algee added she notified parents who told her they would be sending their kids back because of the strong care they have received from the generational facility.

“They know that I love those babies and I'll defend them with my life,” Algee said.

The learning center will reopen on Monday.

Algee noted her cameras were working during the incident and that she is cooperating with police.

Detectives are in search of a 55-year-old male suspect.