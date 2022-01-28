Woman dies from injuries after north county shooting, homicide investigation underway

Police were called to a shooting on Jan. 12 where a man and woman were found with gunshot wounds. The woman died from her injuries on Jan. 24.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police are now investigating a north county shooting as a homicide after a woman recently died from her injuries.

On Jan. 12 police were called around 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting in the 2900 block of Atlantic Park Avenue in Florissant. Officers found a man and woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said in a release Friday afternoon.

They were both taken to the hospital. The man had non-life-threatening injuries and was treated and released. The woman had life-threatening injuries. Police said she died of those injuries on Jan. 24 at an area hospital.

She has been identified as 33-year-old Latoyria Johnson of Atlantic Park Avenue in St. Louis.

St. Louis County police said the investigation is ongoing.