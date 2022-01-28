Woman dies from injuries after north county shooting, homicide investigation underway

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police are now investigating a north county shooting as a homicide after a woman recently died from her injuries.
On Jan. 12 police were called around 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting in the 2900 block of Atlantic Park Avenue in Florissant. Officers found a man and woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said in a release Friday afternoon.
They were both taken to the hospital. The man had non-life-threatening injuries and was treated and released. The woman had life-threatening injuries. Police said she died of those injuries on Jan. 24 at an area hospital.
She has been identified as 33-year-old Latoyria Johnson of Atlantic Park Avenue in St. Louis.
St. Louis County police said the investigation is ongoing.
They ask anyone that knows anything about the incident to call the department at 636-529-8210. Or if you'd like to remain anonymous and potentially receive a reward, you can call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-317-TIPS (8477).