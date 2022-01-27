Woman dead in front of north St. Louis daycare

Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead on the front porch of a north St. Louis daycare.

ST. LOUIS — A woman was found dead on the front porch of a north St. Louis daycare Thursday night.

Police said they were called to the 3000 block of Whittier Street at around 7:20 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a woman dead on the front porch of the daycare suffering from "puncture wounds".

Photos from 5 On Your Side photojournalist Bob Hoehn showed a white sheet on the front porch of Kolors Learning Center. The daycare's website said the facility is open 24-hours per day and seven days a week.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

