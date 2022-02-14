One person dead after triple shooting in north St. Louis

Police have not yet released an update on the conditions of the other two people who were shot.

ST. LOUIS — A triple shooting Sunday night has detectives looking for answers Monday morning.

Police are ruling the shooting a homicide. At least one person is dead after being hit.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday near the corner of North Broadway and East Taylor Avenue.

There is no update yet on the conditions of the other two people who were shot.

The shooting happened in the North Riverfront neighborhood and is the first homicide investigation on record in that neighborhood so far this year.

As of Sunday morning, St. Louis city had recorded 17 homicides so far in 2022. Eleven of those people killed were under the age of 40.

In 2021, the city saw 197 homicides. That number was about a 25% drop from statistics in 2020, when the city recorded 263 homicides.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html