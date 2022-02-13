Police: Officer-involved shooting under investigation in North city

The initial call was for a "hold-up". No officers were injured.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says they are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in north city on Sunday morning.

City police say they were called to the Currency Exchange located at 900 N. Grand for a "hold-up in progress" around 8:45 a.m.

A man was trying to rob the business at gunpoint, and when officers arrived, the unknown suspect fired shots at them, according to SLMPD. Officers returned fire, striking the man in his leg.

He was taken to the hospital, where he's in critical, but stable conditon.

No officers or bystanders were hurt.

The Force Investigation Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.