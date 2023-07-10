Argument between security guard, customer leads to deadly shooting at Ferguson gas station

A disagreement between a gas station security guard and a disgruntled customer ended with shots fired Saturday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

FERGUSON, Mo. — Police are investigating after a security guard and another man exchanged gunfire early Saturday morning at a QuikTrip in Ferguson.

According to the Ferguson Police Department, an unidentified man entered the gas station, located on West Florissant Avenue, at 1:30 a.m. Saturday. He attempted to pay without the proper ID required for the transaction, which caused a disagreement with the cashier.

The surveillance footage showed the man leaving the store and returning shortly thereafter, police said. When he returned, an argument occurred between the man and the security officer.

The exchange escalated, and both the security officer and the unidentified man pulled out guns, police said. The footage shows an exchange of gunshots fired.

The man suffered fatal gunshot wounds and died at the scene. The security officer was hit during the exchange and suffered non-critical injuries. A bulletproof vest protected him from greater harm.

The security officer was released from the hospital after receiving medical attention.

St. Louis County Crime Scene Unit is assisting the Ferguson Police Department with this investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting or who may have been present at or around the time of the incident should contact the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.

This is a breaking news story. 5 On Your Side will update it as more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."