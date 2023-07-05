Man charged with fleeing scene of deadly pedestrian crash in north St. Louis County

Multiple witnesses saw Dwoyne Dejean's Dodge Charger strike a woman on Howdershell Road and flee the scene. She later died due to her injuries.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was charged in connection to a pedestrian crash earlier this week in north St. Louis County that left a woman dead.

According to the Florissant Police Department, witnesses on Monday saw a red Dodge Challenger traveling southbound on Howdershell Road strike a woman and flee the scene. She later died from her injuries.

Police said officers searched the security footage and found a vehicle matching the witnesses' descriptions. The car was registered to 22-year-old Dwoyne R. Dejean of St. Peters and his mother.

Officers canvassed the area and found the car in the 9800 block of Eastdell Drive with damage to the hood and windshield. At Dejean's address, they observed a white Hyundai pull into the driveway and Dejean exit from the passenger seat and enter the home. Police said he returned with suitcases and duffle bags and attempted to leave in the vehicle.

Officers made a traffic stop, during which the driver said that Dejean had asked him for a ride to his house to pick up his belongings after a crash on Howdershell Road.

Dejean told police he was the only person in the car at the time of the crash. He said while attempting to pass another car, he had seen a "shadow figure" before hearing a loud crash and his windshield shattered.

Dejean was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, a Class D Felony. His bond was set at $50,000, cash only.

"You are legally required to stop and take responsibility if you hit someone while driving a motor vehicle - it's also the right thing to do," St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said in a statement.