17-year-old arrested in deadly shooting of 9-year-old boy in south St. Louis

Caion Greene was shot and killed in south St. Louis on March 7. A $10,000 reward was being offered in the case

ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of 9-year-old Caion Greene.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the 17-year-old male was arrested Wednesday. The department applied for murder, assault and armed criminal action warrants with the Circuit Attorney's Office.

He hasn't been charged as of this writing, and his name has not been released.

The shooting happened at around 10 p.m. on March 7 in the area of Ninth Street and Lasalle Park Court, south of downtown St. Louis.

According to a police source, the child was sitting in the back seat of his mother’s car when two people began shooting at the car, hitting the boy in the chest. The boy’s mother and a friend took him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 7-month-old boy also was in the vehicle, along with a 31-year-old man and the 34-year-old mother. No one else was injured.

In the days after the shooting, police said they were looking for two men, but they did not provide any other information.

Caion Greene's death is a case of mistaken identity according to police sources, making the reality that his family will have to move on without him even more heart-wrenching.

"They killed a 9-year-old kid," Christine Greene, Caion's grandmother, said in an interview with 5 On Your Side the day after the shooting. "The violence has to stop somewhere. Can we get the guns taken out the street? They killed my 9-year-old over a mistaken identity."