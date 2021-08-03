Child fatally shot in mother's car in St. Louis identified

Nine-year-old Caion Greene was sitting in the back seat of his mother's car when two people began firing shots at the car, hitting the boy in his chest

ST. LOUIS — A 9-year-old boy was shot to death while sitting in the back of his mother's car in what a police source told 5 On Your Side could be a case of mistaken identity.

The shooting happened at around 10 p.m. in the area of Ninth Street and Lasalle Park Court, south of downtown St. Louis.

According to a police source, the child was sitting in the back seat of his mother’s car when two people began shooting at the car, hitting the boy in the chest. The boy’s mother and a friend took him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He was identified Monday morning as Caion Greene.

A 7-month-old boy also was in the vehicle, along with a 31-year-old man and the 34-year-old mother. No one else was injured.

Police are trying to determine if the killing was a case of mistaken identity, according to the source.

This is the seventh child to be shot and killed in the City of St. Louis in 2021 and the first homicide in the LaSalle Park neighborhood this year.

No other information about the shooting has been released.

Anyone with information is urged to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS(8477).

