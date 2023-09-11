ISP investigating deadly triple shooting in East St. Louis

One person died, one was taken to the hospital by an ambulance and one drove themselves to an area hospital.

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting late Sunday night in East St. Louis.

According to a news release from the Illinois State Police, the shooting happened at about 11:55 Sunday night on the 400 block of North Sixth Street in East St. Louis.

The report said three people were struck by gunfire. One person died, one was taken to the hospital by an ambulance and one drove themselves to an area hospital.

The report did not say how badly the two other victims were injured.

Video from the scene showed investigators placing evidence markers in multiple locations near the parking lot of an apartment complex.

No other information about the shooting was provided.