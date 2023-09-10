Franklin County man dead in St. Charles County crash

The driver died at the scene.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A single-vehicle crash in rural St. Charles County Saturday night left a man dead.

The crash happened at about 7 p.m. on West Highway N southwest of Wentzville, according to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

A man driving a Ford F-250 westbound on West Highway N ran off the right side of the road and overcorrected, sending him back onto the road, then running off the left side of the road and overturning.

The driver died at the scene. He was identified as Michael Bira, a 28-year-old man from Marthasville, Missouri.

MSHP said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The Ford he was driving was totaled.