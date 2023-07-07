1 shot, killed Friday morning in Pagedale

The Major Case Squad is investigating.

Example video title will go here for this video

PAGEDALE, Mo. — One person died early Friday morning after a shooting in Pagedale.

Pagedale Police Chief Anthony Huckleberry told 5 On Your Side the deadly shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. on St. Charles Rock Road at Kingsland Avenue, just down the street from the MetroLink station.

At the scene, 5 On Your Side saw a victim lying in the eastbound lanes of St. Charles Rock Road. The road was closed between Kingsland and Ferguson avenues as police investigated.

The Major Case Squad assumed the investigation, Chief Huckleberry said.

As of Friday morning, the victim was not identified.

This is a breaking news story. 5 On Your Side will update it as more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to de-escalate violent situations within their own communities.