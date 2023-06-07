Former Lindenwood hockey coach pleads not guilty to federal child sex charges

He pleaded not guilty to the charges Thursday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS — A former Lindenwood hockey coach who also coached for two other youth hockey clubs pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal child sex charges.

According to a press release from U.S. State's Attorney Sayler Fleming, James R. Lambert, 41, was indicted last week on two counts of production of child porn – involving at least two of his former hockey players – one of whom he's accused of molesting inside a family bathroom at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights. He also faces one count of receiving child porn and one count of transporting a juvenile across state lines to engage in illegal sexual activity.

He pleaded not guilty to these charges Thursday in a U.S. District Court in St. Louis.

When he was indicted, Lambert was already in custody on charges of statutory sodomy and child molestation in St. Charles County Circuit Court and statutory sodomy and sexual exploitation of a child in St. Louis County Circuit Court.

According to the federal indictment, Lambert not only allegedly induced two juveniles into engaging in illegal sexual activity on video, but also was the recipient of child porn online. Lambert also allegedly drove one of the juveniles across state lines to engage in sexual activity.

The Lake St. Louis Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding possible additional victims to call 636-625-8018 or email policetips@lakesaintlouis.com.

