1 arrested after deadly Webster Groves stabbing Wednesday

The victim's identity has not been released.

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — One person was taken into custody after a deadly stabbing in Webster Groves Wednesday evening.

Just past 7:30 p.m., officers found the victim stabbed in the chest in the 100 block of Almentor Avenue near Bell Avenue. Paramedics took the victim to the hospital where they later died.

Police said the suspect was arrested at the scene and there is no threat to the public.

No other information about the incident has been released. 5 On Your Side will update this story as more details are confirmed.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.