Multiple guns stolen at sporting goods store in St. Louis County

FENTON, Mo. — A family-owned sporting goods store in Fenton was burglarized for the fourth time in four years on Tuesday.

The general manager of the Denny Dennis Sporting Goods on Gravois Road told 5 On Your Side they caught five thieves on their surveillance cameras around 4 a.m. smashing in their front door and getting away with seven guns.

The St. Louis County Police Department added there was a white sedan with a possible temp tag and a black SUV involved.

After getting the door fixed quickly, they were open for business the same day.

“There's a safe that was here that sit about that tall and they fit through a gap that's that big and they busted this whole glass which is bulletproof glass and they smashed it all and peeled it right now,” Mcnamera said

This is the fourth time the business has been broken into since 2018.

They have been in the community for 67 years.

"It's just been a spike in the past couple of years that it's been insane and you know he works very hard for what he's got and he's very fair to everybody and it's just. it's annoying," Mcnamera said.

John Ham with the Kansas City office that oversees St. Louis told us there had been an uptick locally in the last six to eight months.

"We are working with the firearm industry to ensure those shops are aware and they are taking precautions to protect their property," Ham said.

Between cameras and blocking doors, Mcnamera emphasized his staff had taken every step to stay secure.

The ATF will work with St. Louis County police to investigate this incident.

Ham added that as soon as the department is made aware of a theft, it is important to get the firearms off the street as soon as possible.