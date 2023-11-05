2 charged with animal cruelty after dogs left abandoned die

​Officers inspected the property, and upon entering the house noticed two dogs who were dead and locked inside a kennel.

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — The Fairview Heights Police Department is asking the public's help in locating two people charged with the death of two dogs who were left abandoned.

Police said in a Facebook post the owner of a property had called police to investigate a newly empty rental home with a suspicious smell on May 11.

Officers inspected the property, and upon entering the house, noticed two dogs who were dead and locked inside a kennel.

Police investigated, and determined that the dog's owners had moved out of the home and left the dogs behind in the kennel. The dogs had been left alone for about a month, police said.

It was determined the dogs had died due to neglect.

The owners of the pets, the suspects in the incident, were identified as Amber Strickland, 34, and Sean Flynn, 49.

Strickland and Flynn's last known address was in the 900 block of Salem Place in Fairview Heights.

The St. Clair County State's Attorney issued warrants against Strickland and Flynn on charges of aggravated cruelty to animals and cruel treatment of animals. Their bond will be set at $25,000 with 10% allowed.

Fairview Heights police said at the time of posting on Monday that the suspects had not been located or arrested.

Police ask anyone with information on Strickland and Flynn's whereabouts to call 618-489-2100.