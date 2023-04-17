2 men found dead in vehicle Monday morning in St. Louis

St. Louis police's homicide division is investigating the double homicide.

ST. LOUIS — Two men were found dead in a vehicle Monday morning in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a "Suspicious Occupants of an Auto" call at about 5:15 a.m. in the 2700 block of Semple Avenue in St. Louis' Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found two men shot inside a vehicle.

The men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Monday afternoon people in the area heard shots being fired around 2 a.m. but no calls were received around that time. They believe the victims were possibly shot sometime between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Police did not release any additional information about the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide division at 314-444-5371. To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.