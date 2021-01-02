Police investigating double shooting in St. Louis County Monday afternoon

One of the victims has life-threatening injuries, police said

JENNINGS, Mo. — Police are investigating a double shooting that happened in north St. Louis County Monday afternoon.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, officers responded to the 8700 block of Jennings Station Road around 4:10 p.m.

Two people were found with gunshot wounds and were taken to local hospitals. A spokesperson said one of the victims has life-threatening injuries.

No other details have been made available.

This is a developing story and will be updated when 5 On Your Side receives more information.