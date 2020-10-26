1 killed, 1 injured in St. Louis County shooting

Twenty-year-old Jerry Chambers was pronounced dead at the scene

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — One man was killed and another was injured in a double shooting in St. Louis County Sunday night.

Around 8:46 p.m., police responded to the 8400 block of Plazarock Court near I-170 and St. Charles Rock Road in north county.

Officers found two men with gunshot wounds. Twenty-year-old Jerry Chambers was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man, also 20 years old, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.