1 killed, 1 injured in St. Louis County shooting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — One man was killed and another was injured in a double shooting in St. Louis County Sunday night.
Around 8:46 p.m., police responded to the 8400 block of Plazarock Court near I-170 and St. Charles Rock Road in north county.
Officers found two men with gunshot wounds. Twenty-year-old Jerry Chambers was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man, also 20 years old, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS (8477).