1 dead, 1 injured in St. Louis County shooting

Officers responded to the 11000 block of Ebert Drive around 2:55 a.m. where two men with gunshot wounds were found

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after one person was killed in a double shooting in north St. Louis County early Saturday morning.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, officers responded to the 11000 block of Ebert Drive around 2:55 a.m. where two men with gunshot wounds were found.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and the other victim was transported to a hospital for life threatening injuries.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the homicide investigation.

No other details have been made available.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 if you have any information regarding the incident.