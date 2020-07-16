Man shot in downtown St. Louis after altercation, police say

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a man was shot in downtown St. Louis Wednesday evening.
The shooting happened in the 900 block of S. Fourth Street around 7 p.m. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the man was shot in the torso after an altercation. Police said the man was conscious and breathing when they arrived.
No other information has been made available.
This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.
