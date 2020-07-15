Missouri Gov. Parson to call special session to address violent crime

Parson is expected to make the announcement during a press conference Wednesday afternoon

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is expected to call a special legislative session to address violent crime across the state Wednesday afternoon, his office confirmed.

A press conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

"My biggest concern right now for the state of Missouri is violent crime homicides," Parson said during his COVID-19 briefing Tuesday. "Three and 4-year-old kids getting shot and killed, shot in their homes."

"We have to give the law enforcement officers the tools they need to fight violent crime. And right now, more important than anything, we've got to stand up for these law enforcement officers that are dealing with violent crime."

To date, there have been 130 homicide investigations in the City of St. Louis, as compared to 100 at this time last year, according to data provided by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

The city experienced another night of violence Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Four people were killed in three separate shootings across the city. One of the shootings was a triple homicide.

5 On Your Side will live stream the governor's press conference on our website.