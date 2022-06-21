Children, ages 3 and 11, injured in East St. Louis shooting

A 3-year-old and an 11-year-old were struck by gunfire in a passing vehicle early Sunday.

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — An investigation is underway after two children were shot and injured early Sunday in East St. Louis.

Illinois State Police said the shooting happened at 12:22 a.m. Sunday at North 15th Street and East Broadway. A 3-year-old and an 11-year-old were struck by gunfire in a passing vehicle.

Both were taken to an area hospital. The 3-year-old's injuries were life-threatening and the 11-year-old's injuries were not life-threatening, ISP said. Police have not provided an update on their condition.

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact ISP's Public Safety Enforcement Group at 618-346-3555.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html