Man charged with murder in deadly East St. Louis shooting

Police said Jordan Yates shot and killed a man at the Orr Weathers Housing Complex in July

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A 22-year-old man was charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of a man at an East St. Louis housing complex.

Jordan Yates, 22, was charged with first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon in connection with the July 24 shooting death of Robert Burrows.

According to a press release from St. Clair County State's Attorney James Gomric, Burrows was found shot in the pelvis in the afternoon of July 24 at the Orr Weathers Housing Complex on Missouri Avenue.

Yates was previously charged with aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a felony.