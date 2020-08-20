x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

Crime

Man charged with murder in deadly East St. Louis shooting

Police said Jordan Yates shot and killed a man at the Orr Weathers Housing Complex in July
Credit: St. Clair County State's Attorney
Jordan Yates, a 22-year-old East Saint Louis man, was charged with one count of First-Degree Murder and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A 22-year-old man was charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of a man at an East St. Louis housing complex.

Jordan Yates, 22, was charged with first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon in connection with the July 24 shooting death of Robert Burrows.

According to a press release from St. Clair County State's Attorney James Gomric, Burrows was found shot in the pelvis in the afternoon of July 24 at the Orr Weathers Housing Complex on Missouri Avenue. 

Yates was previously charged with aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a felony. 

Yates was taken into custody and is being held on $1 million bond. The incident was investigated by the East St. Louis Police Department, and Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation.

    

Related Articles