Charges: 19-year-old student made false terroristic threats toward Edwardsville High School

The student allegedly made false threats that he planned to kill or wound about 80 people at the school using a large amount of ammunition and "a couple grenades."

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — A 19-year-old student is facing felony charges after police say he threatened a mass shooting at Edwardsville High School earlier this week.

Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine announced Friday that Spencer T. Hurley of Glen Carbon had been charged with two counts of falsely making a terrorist threat, a class 1 felony, and one count of disorderly conduct, a class 4 felony.

The state's attorney's office alleged Hurley made threats that he knew were false, saying he had detailed plans to kill or wound about 80 people at the school using a large amount of ammunition and "a couple grenades."

The disorderly conduct charge stems from him transmitting or causing the threats to be transmitted to a principal at the school, the state's attorney's office said.

After receiving the tip Tuesday afternoon, officers with the Edwardsville Police Department, including a school resource officer, immediately began an investigation. Hurley was "almost immediately" located and taken into custody.

“Reports such as this are deeply concerning and troubling to us,” Haine said in a news release announcing the charges. “Violence in our schools is everyone’s nightmare. We are absolutely committed to making every effort to keep our children and our schools safe. That means our team acts with urgency and the utmost seriousness when we receive reports of possible violence. Our duty now is to present the facts and the applicable laws to the court, so that a judge can make informed decisions on how to deal with this individual in an appropriate manner while also protecting schools and students.”

Haine commended the concerned citizens who reported their concerns, as well as the prompt response of police and school staff.

“If you see something or hear something, please say something,” Haine. said. “Whether a troubling comment occurs in an online forum or on the parking lot, we rely on the community to report possible concerns regarding school safety to the attention of the authorities so appropriate action can be taken."

Hurley remained in the Madison County Jail as of Friday. His bail was set at $150,000, with additional conditions to be imposed if he attempts to post bond:

• The defendant shall not harass, intimidate or interfere with any students or staff, and must remain away from any school premises or school activities.

• The defendant must submit to a psychological evaluation before being permitted to post bond. The court will review the evaluation before allowing release on bond.

• The defendant must submit to random testing for drugs and alcohol.

• The defendant will be subject to “house arrest” with around-the-clock electronic monitoring.