Homeowner seriously injured, vehicle stolen Friday in home invasion

Four suspects were taken into custody and another remains at large after an early morning home invasion in O'Fallon, Missouri.

Example video title will go here for this video

O'FALLON, Mo. — An O'Fallon, Missouri, homeowner was seriously injured early Friday morning in an armed home invasion.

According to the O'Fallon Police Department, officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at about 1 a.m. Friday in the area of the Winghaven subdivision.

Police investigation revealed several suspects in a gray Hyundai stolen out of St. Louis committed a home invasion on Hawksbury Place. They were armed, broke into a back door, struck the homeowner in the head and demanded money, keys and a vehicle. They fired a round of gunshots before leaving with the stolen Hyundai and the homeowner's vehicle.

The homeowner was left with serious but not life-threatening injuries, and at the scene, police recovered a gun stolen out of Florissant.

Upon locating the stolen vehicles, O'Fallon police initiated two pursuits. During the first, the Hyundai rolled over into a parking lot of a shopping strip mall in Ladue, and one suspect was taken into custody. The second ended in a crash off Highway 94, and two suspects were taken into custody.

A fourth suspect was taken into custody by a local agency. A fifth suspect remained at large and the investigation remained ongoing as of Friday morning.

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.