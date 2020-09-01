ST. LOUIS — The man accused of shooting and killing an Ethiopian refugee working at a Dutchtown store in July of 2014 was found guilty Wednesday of all charges related to the case.

Antonio Muldrew was found guilty of first-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action, assault and robbery in the July 2014 killing of Abdulrauf Kadir.

The fatal shooting happened at a convenience store at Chippewa and Louisiana in the Dutchtown neighborhood.

Kadir was a clerk at the store.

He had only lived in St. Louis for about eight months. Kadir was a refugee from Ethiopia who came to St. Louis to escape persecution.

"He didn't know what was really going on around here. He just came to work and support his family," Brandon Baker told 5 On Your Side in the days after his friend was killed.

Muldrew's trial started with jury selection Monday, where potential jurors were warned of graphic evidence that would be shown in the trial: store surveillance video that captured the July 2014 shooting and death of Kadir.

Muldrew's sentencing is scheduled for February.

