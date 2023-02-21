Man dressed as FedEx worker to steal packages, Fairview Heights police say

Police searched the man's truck and found FedEx clothing, FedEx shipping scanners and an entire truck bed full of merchandise.

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — Police arrested a man last week who they say dressed as a FedEx worker to steal packages.

The Fairview Heights Police Department said officers investigated a package theft on Feb. 10 at the Northbrook Circle Apartments on Longacre Drive. A tenant reported that her Ring doorbell footage from the previous afternoon showed a FedEx delivery driver delivering her package. About an hour later, the camera captured another man dressed as a FedEx driver walking to her front door and stealing the package.

The man ran and got into a white Chevrolet Colorado truck with Texas license plates. Officers used the apartment complex's video surveillance to confirm the truck's registration.

On the morning of Feb. 15, a Fairview Heights officer spotted the suspect's truck getting onto westbound Interstate 64 from Route 159. The officer pulled the truck over and identified him as the package theft suspect.

Police arrested the man and searched the truck, finding FedEx clothing, FedEx shipping scanners, and an entire truck bed full of merchandise. Most packages did not have receipts or packing information, the police department said, but one was tracked back to being stolen from a Chesterfield apartment complex on Dec. 6.

Police have not released the suspect's name or what charges he may be facing.

An investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone in the area who had a delivered package stolen within the past few months to make a report with their local police department and reference this case.