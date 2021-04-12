Bus driver remains in critical condition after shooting

Driver remains in critical condition after shooting

ST. LOUIS — Family and friends say an energetic, 33 year-old Jonathan Cobb is known for being on the move as a MetroBus driver and as a popular singer, promoter and music producer in the St. Louis area.

"He was a lovable guy," says Darryl Cobb, Jonathan's brother.

Darryl Cobb says his younger brother is also a loving dad who adores his one and a half year old twin girls, "he loves his family....do anything for anybody."



Courtney Coulter is a friend and says of Cobb, "he's helped up and coming, inspiring artists as well as he was promoting his own music along with promoting and deejaying."

"This was an innocent bystander," says Coulter. "I know that he went to work and he went home and he worked on his craft, his passion, his music."



Now, they cannot believe the unthinkable happened to the well-known artist and MetroBus driver.

Passengers told police just after 7 p.m. on Friday, Cobb was heading north on Lucas and Hunt Road when someone fired at least one bullet at the bus.

Cobb's brother says he was shot in his head. After Cobb was shot, the bus crashed into a utility pole. Paramedics rushed him to a hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Another friend, Mahogany Henderson, was shocked when she heard about the shooting, "I instantly got chills, it just gave me goosebumps."

Witnesses told police the bullet came from outside the bus as it was moving. Several passengers were on the bus at the time of the shooting, but nobody else was hurt.

In a statement, Taulby Roach, Bi-State Development President and CEO, said, "We are deeply saddened that on Friday evening one of our metro operators was a victim of senseless gun violence. We are grieving this unexplainable event and ask the region to pray for the operator and their family."



Darryl Cobb says while his brother is in critical condition he is responsive and fighting.

On Saturday night Roach announced safety changes for the entire Metro Transit system.

Starting Saturday night there will be more security patrols on MetroBus routes

They are partnering with law enforcement to increase presence on north county routes

The number of Security Specialists and Security Officers will increase across the system

Accelerating the deployment of safety equipment on Metro vehicles

Continuing to offer supports and mental health resources to Metro employees