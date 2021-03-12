Police investigating crash involving Metro Bus

The Major Case Squad was called to a crash scene Friday night.

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a crash involving a Metro Bus Friday night.

Major Case Squad was called to investigate the crash that happened at Lucas-Hunt Road and Normandy Place, just south of Natural Bridge Road.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m.

Bus 64 was seen with damage in the front of the vehicle. Police vehicles and crime tape roped off the area.

Information about injuries or circumstances of the crash was not immediately available.