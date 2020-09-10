O'Fallon Girl Scout gets award for helping save neighbor's life

Way to go Gretel!

O'FALLON, Ill. — An O'Fallon, Illinois, girl received the highest honor from the Girl Scouts for her quick actions that helped save a man's life last fall.

Gretel Ulmer was awarded the Girl Scouts' Medal of Honor for her response to finding a man in need of help while selling candy door-to-door with her mom.

A press release from the Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois said Ulmer was in her neighborhood selling candy to raise money for her troop when she noticed something off in her neighbor's garage.

She saw one of her neighbors, Henry Gaddis, on the ground next to his car. Ulmer ran up to Gaddis to check on him, but he was suffering from a medical emergency.

She quickly called to her mom for help then ran to the house to tell the Gaddis' wife what was happening.

Gaddis became unconscious, so they called 911.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was treated and released.

“She is a very courageous little girl and exhibited the presence of mind and courage to get the right help at the right time in an emergency situation,” said Gaddis.

Girl Scouts are trained in health and safety, as well as to have presence of mind and be of service to others, the press release said.

The release said Lifesaving Awards are reserved for those Girl Scouts who have performed acts of heroism beyond the degree of maturity and training expected for their age.