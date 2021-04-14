Man shot and killed in St. Louis

The victim has not been identified

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in St. Louis early Wednesday morning.

Just after midnight, St. Louis police were called to the 1500 block of McLaran Avenue for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim lying in the street suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s car was also in the area. Police said it had struck a light pole and had bullet holes in it.

No other information about the shooting, including the victim's identity, has not been released.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide division is investigating. Anyone with information about this shooting should call the homicide division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.