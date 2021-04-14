Man shot and killed in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in St. Louis early Wednesday morning.
Just after midnight, St. Louis police were called to the 1500 block of McLaran Avenue for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim lying in the street suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim’s car was also in the area. Police said it had struck a light pole and had bullet holes in it.
No other information about the shooting, including the victim's identity, has not been released.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide division is investigating. Anyone with information about this shooting should call the homicide division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.
Resources for crime victims:
If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.
- Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program. To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/
- Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.” To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu
- The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth. To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html
- Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities. To learn more, visit https://cvg.org/