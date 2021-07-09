Man found shot to death inside car on Archgrounds

The victim's identity has not been released

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death inside a car on the Archgrounds in St. Louis early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened at around midnight in the 100 block of Washington Avenue. St. Louis police found a car stuck in a concrete stairway. Inside the car, police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

At the scene, a 5 On Your Side crew observed several bullet holes in the car including a few in the windshield.

No other information about the shooting, including the victim’s identity, has been released. This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more details.

