Woman charged in fatal shooting in Granite City, Illinois

GRANITE CITY, Ill. — A woman has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 39-year-old man in Granite City, Illinois.

Tara Anderson, 37, of Granite City, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, and one count of each unlawful possession of weapons by a felon and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number.

According to the Granite City Police Department, officers responded Sunday evening to the 1400 block of Madison Avenue for a report of a person who had been shot. At the scene, Phillip Armstrong, 39, of Granite City, was found deceased in the roadway, police said.

Granite City police said an investigation revealed that Armstrong and Anderson were in a relationship and the shooting was an "isolated domestic incident."

Anderson is being held at the Madison County Jail pending a detention hearing, police said.

The Madison County Coroner's Office, Madison County Sheriff's Department, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit and the Madison County State's Attorney's Office assisted in the investigation.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.