Major Case Squad investigating after fatal shooting in Granite City

GRANITE CITY, Ill. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate a fatal shooting in Granite City early Monday morning.

At around 2 a.m., the Granite City Police Department was called to Illinois Route 3 for a report of gunshots. When officers arrived, they found two people who had been shot multiple times. The victims were taken to a hospital in St. Louis for treatment.

After the shooting, the Major Case Squad was activated to help with the investigation. About 15 investigators from the Major Case Squad are working the investigation, according to a press release.

“Investigators are actively working numerous leads in order to identify the person(s) responsible for this heinous crime and bring them to justice,” the Major Case Squad said in the release.

After the Major Case Squad was activated, one of the victims died from his injuries. He was identified as 30-year-old Ahmaad Nunley.

The Major Case Squad said the identity of the second victim will not be released at this time and there are no suspects in custody.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the Major Case Squad at 618-876-9027.

