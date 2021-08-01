Second man charged in fatal shooting at Lake of the Ozarks

Investigators allege Vonza Watson, a rapper and visual artist known as VNZA, was killed during a fight involving several people.

LAKE OZARK, Mo. — Two men from Jefferson City have been charged in the death of a man at the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend.

Craig Hawkins Jr., 23, was charged Thursday with second-degree murder and first-degree assault in the May 29 death of Vonza Watson, 27, at the Lazy Gators entertainment venue near the Lake.

Chad Brewer, 29, was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder in Watson's death. He also faces two drug charges.

Investigators allege Watson, a rapper and visual artist known as VNZA, was killed during a fight involving several people.

Court documents allege Hawkins hit Watson several times during the fight. Based on video obtained from the scene, authorities believe Brewer fired a shot during the fight that hit Watson in the chest, The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports.