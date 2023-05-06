Woman killed Sunday night in north St. Louis County home

The woman was found dead in the bedroom of a home on Earl Drive.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A woman was found dead Sunday afternoon in a north St. Louis County home.

According to St. Louis County police, officers responded just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday to a call about a deceased person in the 10500 block of Earl Drive. There, police found a woman unresponsive in a bedroom. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police had not yet identified the woman as of Monday morning.

Crimes Against Persons detectives were investigating the deadly incident as of Sunday night. Preliminary investigation indicated the woman was killed by someone she knew, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident was asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

This is a breaking news story. 5 On Your Side will update it as more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.