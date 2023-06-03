Child shot, critically injured in North St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A critically injured child was rushed to a hospital after they were struck by gunfire in the Spanish Lake area of North St. Louis County Saturday afternoon.
A shot spotter detected gunfire in the area, prompting St. Louis County Police officers to respond to the 1300 block of Aspen Woods Drive around 2:46 p.m.
Officers found the child wounded by what seemed to be gunfire, police said.
A police spokesperson said detectives with St. Louis County Police Department's Crimes Against Persons have begun investigating the shooting.
"There were no other injuries reported," the police spokesperson said. A neighboring residence sustained property damage only."
The victim's name, age and gender have not been released by police.
Resources for crime victims:
If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.
The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”
Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."
The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.
Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.