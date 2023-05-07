2 dead, 2 injured in Sunday morning shooting in north St. Louis

Police did not release the victims' names.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a quadruple shooting that left two women dead and two other people injured Sunday.

The shooting happened at about 2 a.m. in the 2100 block of Branch Street in St. Louis' Hyde Park neighborhood.

St. Louis police said two women were found dead from gunshot wounds at the scene. Two other victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Police did not release any additional information about the victims.

St. Louis police's Homicide Division was requested to investigate the deadly shooting.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.