Woman killed, officers shot at during domestic situation call on Fourth of July in St. Louis

The victim was identified as 63-year-old Gail Keys

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a woman was shot and killed in St. Louis late Sunday night.

At around 11:24 p.m., St. Louis police officers were called to the 5400 block of Ruskin Avenue for a domestic disturbance. Officers met the victim, a 63-year-old woman, on the front porch of the home.

As the victim walked into her home with officers following her, the suspect, a 70-year-old man, opened fire on them from inside the home. An “officer in need of aid” call was dispatched while the suspect continued firing shots at officers.

After the suspect was taken into custody, officers found the woman's body. She was pronounced dead at the scene and was later identified as Gail Keys.

No officers fired their guns and the suspect was not injured, according to a police report. One officer suffered a bruise to his head and was taken to a hospital for treatment.